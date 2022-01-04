Meghalaya Reports Five Cases of Omicron, Assam Tourist One of Them

Five cases of the Omicron virus were detected in Meghalaya, and of these, three are from Shillong, including a tourist from Assam, while two are from RiBhoi. Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar, said, “Three are from Shillong and two from RiBhoi. We have genome sequencing laboratory, we have sent samples there, we got the confirmation, yes these are Omicron."

The Meghalaya government on Monday decided to regulate the entry of people from outside while also imposing certain other restrictions from January 5 to prevent the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

After chairing the review meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Keeping in mind the economic activities of the people and with a mind to ensure that we impact the economic activities to the bare minimum, the government has decided to come up with some restrictions in the next few days in the state of Meghalaya."

“(Regarding) entry into Meghalaya apart from the double vaccination, you will be requiring a 72 hours certificate of Covid test and if not, you will be tested at the entry points," he said.

The CM said this is being done to ensure that absolute care is taken while the people are entering the state.

Sangma informed that gatherings will not be allowed, movement of vehicles will be restricted and night curfews will also be imposed. All these restrictions will start from January 5," he said, adding that there will be a few more restrictions that will be issued by the government.

