Northeast Government Formation LIVE Updates: Meghalaya CM Sangma May Stake Claim After 11am; Curfew in Village Post 'Counting Violence'

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 08:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Government Formation LIVE Updates: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will hold a press conference at 11 am on Friday after which the NPP is likely to go to Governor House to stake claim. The party is forming a government with the support of the BJP. Read More
In Tripura, despite a clear majority for the saffron party, state unit chief and first-time candidate Rajib Bhattacharjee lost in the Banamalipur assembly constituency against former state Congress chief Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 1,369 votes. In the 2018 elections, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had won this seat. READ MORE
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed joy as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly. READ MORE
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman-led Tipra Motha is now the new opposition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, after it bagged 13 seats in the polls. READ MORE
Temjem Imma Along, the Nagaland BJP president, managed to win his seat after a tough fight. The party’s rising star in the northeast, he has a massive following on social media. Already known for his witty tweets, he took to Twitter after taking a lead on Thursday and wrote in Hindi, “The one who wins after losing is called…………"
BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie lost the West Shillong seat to United Democratic Party’s Paul Lyngdoh in the state assembly elections on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader grabbed headlines earlier this month after he stated there are “no restrictions in eating beef" in the state and admitted that he consumes beef. READ MORE
“I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It isn’t easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them," said Prime Minister Modi on Thursday while addressing party workers.
Meghalaya witnessed a hung assembly, as predicted in the exit polls, where the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly. The NPP has received support from the BJP to form a government in the northeastern state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies swept the polls in Tripura and Nagaland with a clear majority in assembly elections 2023.
A curfew has been imposed in Sahsniang village till further orders by the district administration of West Jaintia Hills, following post-vote counting violence.
The NPP emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly.
Counting of votes for the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland was held on Thursday, after which the results were declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters for their support and lauded party workers for their hard work to achieve the goal. However, Congress leaders termed the polls results in three state assemblies as “disappointing”. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it will take corrective measures to strengthen the organisation.
Prime Minister Modi addressed party workers after the BJP’s big win in Nagaland and Tripura. “The results of the northeast are a result of the hard work of BJP workers. These results have so many messages for the world. It shows people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions,” said PM Modi.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in the state emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. While it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly, it got support from the BJP after the results to form a government.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma got support from the BJP after he asked for it to form a government in the state. Sangma tweeted, “Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people.”
This came hours after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government. The BJP managed to win only two seats.
The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies in Meghalaya. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls. While, the Congress and the TMC won five seats each.
In Tripura, the coalition of the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) returned to power for a second time by winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly.
Manik Saha, tipped to be Tripura’s Chief Minister for a second term, defeated Congress’s veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali despite detractors within his own party predicting a “tough time” for him in the prestigious constituency. Speaking to CNN-News18, Saha gave all the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government’s development model in Tripura. He thanked all BJP workers for relentlessly campaigning to ensure BJP’s win.
Meanwhile, the Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the state’s princely family, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14, with Debbarma’s party eating into the Left’s tribal votes.
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested in Tripura. While the Congress won only three seats.
The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, securing a straight second term in office. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.
The Congress failed to win any seat in Nagaland and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.
Temjem Imma Along, Nagaland;s BJP president, was the only state BJP president of the three states who managed to win his seat. The party’s rising star in the northeast, he has a massive following on social media. But he, too, won a tough fight.
Nagaland also elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The two women lawmakers – Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP – are greenhorns in politics but defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.
