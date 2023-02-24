Home » News » India » Mehrauli Murder Case: Court Fixes March 7 for Hearing Arguments on Charges Against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Mehrauli Murder Case: Court Fixes March 7 for Hearing Arguments on Charges Against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

A magisterial court had on February 21 committed the sensational case to sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar had met on a dating app.
A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into multiple pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for the hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Earlier, Principal District and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal assigned the case to the court of ASJ Kakkar.

On February 7, the court had taken cognisance of the 6,629-page charge sheet filed by police on January 24.

Poonawala (28) allegedly throttled Walkar (27) on May 18, 2022, sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge at their rented house. He disposed of the body parts over several nights.

The brutal murder came to light nearly six months after Walkar was killed allegedly during a heated argument with Poonawala when her father lodged a missing persons complaint after learning from her friends that they were unable to contact her for over two-and-a-half months.

Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 18:27 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 18:27 IST
