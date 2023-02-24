A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into multiple pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for the hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Earlier, Principal District and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal assigned the case to the court of ASJ Kakkar.

A magisterial court had on February 21 committed the sensational case to sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

On February 7, the court had taken cognisance of the 6,629-page charge sheet filed by police on January 24.

Poonawala (28) allegedly throttled Walkar (27) on May 18, 2022, sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge at their rented house. He disposed of the body parts over several nights.

The brutal murder came to light nearly six months after Walkar was killed allegedly during a heated argument with Poonawala when her father lodged a missing persons complaint after learning from her friends that they were unable to contact her for over two-and-a-half months.

Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12.

