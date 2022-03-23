The Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery river spearheaded by the BJP-led Karnataka government has long been opposed by Tamil Nadu government. In the latest development in the Mekedatu row, the Karnataka’s government is set to pass a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu’s stand in opposing the construction of the proposed Mekedatu water reservoir in Kanakpura on the outskirts of Bengaluru.​

This comes after Tamil Nadu State Assembly’s resolution, opposing Karnataka Congress’s decision to construct the Mekedatu dam, was passed unanimously by all parties, including Tamil Nadu BJP and the Congress on Monday, March 20.

About Mekedatu dam project

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The estimated Rs 9,000-crore project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW of power.

Named after the village where the project is expected to be constructed, the reservoir will have a capacity of 284,000 million cubic feet (TMC).

As of now, Karnataka’s DPR on the Mekedatu project is before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the matter is also before the Union Environment Ministry for clearance. The state budget 2022-23, presented by Bommai recently, provided a grant of Rs 1,000 crore this year for implementation of the project.

Why are Tamil Nadu and Karnataka clashing over the project?

To begin with, the Mekedatu project is proposed to be built over the Cauvery river, which is why Tamil Nadu has been vehemently opposing it.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads for decades with regards to their share of water from the Cauvery River, which flows from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s delta region.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that the Mekedatu area represents the last free point in Karnataka from where Cauvery water flows unrestricted into Tamil Nadu, adding that there is no dam there at present, water from there has been reaching Tamil Nadu without any hindrance and called the Mekedatu dam project is ‘an attempt by Karnataka to lock this free flow of water".

Stalin had said that if the dam is built, Karnataka will only release residual quantities of water to Tamil Nadu and that is why the state is opposed to the project.

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes unanimous resolution against Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the Karnataka government for its ‘unilateral’ decision to proceed with the Mekedatu dam project and prevail upon the Centre to reject the proposal.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan who piloted the resolution accused the neighbouring state of posing problems to Tamil Nadu for decades and said Karnataka’s decision to proceed with the dam (balancing reservoir) project “disrespecting" the Supreme Court verdict, allocating the amount of water to be released to Tamil Nadu, is reprehensible.

The resolution, passed with the unanimous support of all the parties including the AIADMK and the BJP condemned Karnataka for going ahead with the project, allocating funds and asked the Centre not to entertain that state’s plea for environmental clearance and reject its detailed project report (DPR)

Karnataka Congress questions delay in project

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has been questioning the ruling BJP over the delay in the project. Launching an attack on the ruling BJP in the state over the same, the party was on a five-day padayatra covering 170 km and about 15 assembly constituencies earlier this month.

Going with the slogan “Namma Neeru Namma Hakku (our water, our right)", the party was forced to temporarily suspend the protest on January 13 owing to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Karnataka Congress demanded reasons behind the delay in the project while highlighting the water crisis.

Leading the March, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had said that when the Congress was in power, it submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre.

“This double-engine BJP government has been using delayed government tactics on the project. Mekedatu is very important to Bengaluru as it is an international city. We have waited long enough. People are asking the ruling BJP to act or they will teach them a lesson," Shivakumar said.

