Assam: Men Marrying Girls Below 14 Yrs to Be Booked Under POCSO Act

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government will show zero tolerance against the increasing number of child marriages in the state. Addressing the media following the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said men who marry girls below 14 years in the state will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality and the primary cause is child marriage. To tackle the problem, Assam police will carry out a massive drive against those involved in it, the Chief Minister said.

“National Family Health Survey (NFHS) of 2019-2020 has revealed child marriages have been rampant in Assam. So we will now be very strict about it. Any man or even if he is the girl’s husband who is found responsible for the pregnancy of minors below 14 years of age would be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) in the state," said Sarma.

“Men marrying girls in the age group of 14-18, will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and necessary steps will be taken against them under this law," he added.

According to a survey conducted by the health department, an average of 31 per cent of girls in Assam are married off by their families before the legal marriage age of 18. Nationally, 23.3 per cent of women were married off before attaining the age of 18.

The highest number of child marriages in Assam has been reported from Dhubri, followed by Barpeta, Nagaon and other places dominated by the minority population. However, districts in upper Assam like Dhemaji, Majuli and Sivsagar have also recorded child marriages.

Speaking on the issue, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafikul Islam said, “earlier one community was targetted when it came to the topic of child marriages. Now, this list clearly shows how places where there are more of the majority population like Sivsagar and Jorhat are also on the list. I don’t understand why the government has reacted so late to this problem."

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that Child Protection Officer will be appointed in every village and it will be the duty of the Gram Panchayat Secretary to file a complaint against any child marriage taking place in their area.

Notably, there are over one lakh such cases of child marriage in Assam already.

“As much as our prisons can accommodate we will arrest people involved in child marriages," Sarma added.

