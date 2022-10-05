In a First, RSS Invites a Woman, Also a Mountaineer as Chief Guest in Vijayadashami Program

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has strongly advocated for women empowerment in the country, and said that men and women are equal in every aspect and respect, have equal potential and capabilities.

The RSS chief was speaking on women empowerment in front of its chief guest, Padma Shri Santosh Yadav, an acclaimed mountaineer, who was invited for the Vijayadashami function, the first woman chief guest for such a programme in the 97-year-old history of RSS.

However, he said that it was not the first time that a woman was invited in the RSS function and that veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Amrita Kaur and first Lok Sabha member from Nagpur Anusuabai Kale and others were also invited in the RSS programmes.

Addressing RSS Swayamsevaks on the customary Vijayadashami celebration here on Wednesday at the sprawling Reshimbagh ground, Bhagwat pointed out that women, who are regarded as “jagat janani (mother of the universe)", but at home they are treated as “slaves". The empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society, he said.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women’s role in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader). “If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat then equal participation of women is also required," he said, and added that changes were also reflected in the society.

Bhagwat said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus. “The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace, Bhagwat said at the rally in Nagpur.

Raising concerns over inequality, he said “unless temples, water sources and cremation grounds are open to all Hindus, till such time the talk of equality will be a mere pipe dream". There should be no recurrence of Udaipur and Amravati incidents (where a tailor and a pharmacist were killed after they support suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma), Bhagwat said, adding that a particular community as a whole should not be taken as the root cause for it.

(With agency inputs)

