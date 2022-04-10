'Mental Cruelty' if Wife Bent Upon Targeting Husband's Career, Reputation: Punjab and Haryana HC

If a woman is bent upon destroying the career and reputation of her estranged husband by raising complaints against him to his seniors, it would amount to mental cruelty, making the man entitled to a divorce, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled.

The court was hearing a plea filed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel to divorce his wife, who was living separately since 2002, reported Times of India.

Allowing the plea, the HC bench comprising Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma observed that in order to make out a case of mental cruelty, “no uniform standard can be laid down and each case will have to be decided, on its own facts and circumstances".

“The conduct of the wife in filing a complaint making unfounded, indecent and defamatory allegations against her husband and parents-inlaw indicates that she made all attempts to ensure that appellant and his paren ts are put in jail and the appellant is removed from his job. We have no manner of doubt that this conduct of wife has caused mental cruelty to husband," the report quoted HC’s observation as it accepted the husband’s plea for divorce.

