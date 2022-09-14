‘Mental Illness Cured by Iron Chains’: Blind Belief Magnifies Ignorance, Suffering in Telangana village

In Muthyumpeta village of Telangana, blind belief and superstition are replacing proper care for the mentally disturbed people, and instead making use of “iron chains".

According to a popular belief, mental illness can be cured at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple if tied with iron chains in and around temple premises for 20 to 40 days.

This has caused several people to indulge in the practice, deteriorating their health condition, both mentally and physically. In several instances, people have turned into begging due to this. In rare instances, some have died without anybody’s care.

Shockingly, children have also reportedly been subject to the practice, many ending up being left there and turning into orphans.

According to locals, Naveen, a youngster who has reportedly been mentally disturbed was brought to the temple from Rajura village in Adilabad District. Naveen’s relatives tied his legs with iron chains and left him there.

Village sarpanch Baddam Tirupati Reddy told News18 that at least three people have died due to the practice, and that the village panchayat has been performing their last rites. Due to the lack of any relatives present, the village has been treating them as orphans, Reddy said.

Former district collector Sumitha Dawra had also noticed a large number of mentally disturbed persons tied to the tree in front of the temple and ordered the officials concerned to shift them to mental health care centers.

The presence of mentally ill persons at the temple has reduced drastically after this, Dawra said. However, superstition still lingers on in the minds of people.

Mental health professionals have recommended a proper mental health treatment in dedicated centres instead of the temple practice.

