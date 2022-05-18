Mercedes Wheels Suspended in Air, Water Gushing Through Homes | WATCH Mayhem of Bengaluru Rains

Normal life came to a standstill in Bengaluru on Wednesday as thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed the city, leading to waterlogging, trees being uprooted and houses collapsing in several parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast downpour for the next three days and sounded a red alert for Karnataka’s coastal districts and hilly regions.

Bengaluru woke up to drizzle on Wednesday but it was the late-night downpour on Tuesday that brought life to a standstill.

Traffic snarls on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) highway led to vehicles being stranded on the road for more than two hours.

Drain water has flooded houses in Janapriya Layout of RR Nagar and many other localities in Bengaluru. A 20-feet tall compound wall built six months ago also collapsed following the incessant rains.

The heavy rains have uprooted trees on many arterial roads in Bengaluru, affecting vehicular traffic.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday for the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka’s Madikeri district, water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has touched 100 feet. This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

Videos of the rains showed several low-lying areas in knee-deep water and vehicles and people wading through it. A Mercedes SUV, with its two wheels in air, was seen stuck on a city road in one of the videos.

The Metro on Green Line at Mantri Mall Station had to be stopped due to power failure caused by the thunderstorms before services were restored.

“Both Green and Purple lines are now functional. Due to the heavy rain, the transformers on Peenya and that of KPTCL on Putra Halli tripped. We have restored them now," said Mr Anjum Perwaiz, Managing Director, BMRCL.

The southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday.

