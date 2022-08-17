‘Meri Mitti-75’, Other ‘Made in UP’ Fragrances to Soon Dominate Indian, Global Markets

Taking Uttar Pradesh’s traditional fragrance industry to the national and global markets, the perfume of 75 fragrances – ‘Meri Mitti 75’ — along with other products were launched on the 75th Independence Day as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Created in Kannauj, the perfume capital of India, the rare fragrances are the ODOP (One District One Product) of the district. On Monday, as many as 7 businessmen of Kannauj launched several new perfume products, including incense sticks, scented tri-colour terrazzo, and candles, among others at Lok Bhawan in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal.

‘Meri Mitti-75’ perfume has been developed using 75 kg of clay from various parts of Kannauj. Water distillation technology has been used in its preparation. It is prepared with the help of base oil by collecting the sweet aroma that comes from the soil after the first rain. Besides, 75 herbs have also been used to prepare the perfume.

ACS Navneet Sehgal informed that Attar Ganga, Hind Shamama, Vande Mataram Motiya Divine fragrance, Meri Mitti-75, UD-75 Deo, Tiranga perfume, Azadi-75, Tricolor Agarbatti, Scented Tri Color Terrazzo were launched on the occasion of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in collaboration with the perfume traders of Kannauj and the Fragrance and Fragrance Development Centre (FFDC), which has given a new dimension to the Yogi government’s flagship ODOP scheme.

‘Atar Ganga’ perfume is prepared from flowers growing on both the banks of the River Ganges flowing in Kannauj. Rose, Bela, Mehndi, and Marigold flowers have been used in making the perfume.

‘Hind Shamama’ perfume is prepared from 35 herbs from different states of the country. Known to boost immunity, this perfume is edible and can be used on the body as well.

‘Vande Mataram Motiya Divine Fragrance’ is naturally made from Bela flower and can be used for religious purposes. It contains 100% natural essence of ‘Champa’ and Jasmine flowers.

‘UD-75’ deodorant spray has been launched as a totally natural spray free from chemicals unlike other deodorants. It has been prepared from the soil of Kannauj through the ancient traditional method.

‘Scented Tri Color Terrazzo’ is a tricoloured stone made using the natural perfume of Kannauj. In this terrazzo, focus was on old things so that they can be recycled and used again. Coasters, candles, sinks, soaps, coffee tables and table tops are being made by this method. Indian and western techniques have been used in making it.

‘Tiranga Attar’ is prepared with the fragrance of rose, earthy and Bela. It is based on the national flag. Kranti Gulab based on saffron colour is made from rose and sandalwood. ‘Mati-e-Watan’ is made from the potter’s clay from Kannauj. At the same time, ‘Swatantraya Bela’ has been prepared from the flowers of Bela.

‘Azadi-75’ is made of flowers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In total, the natural fragrance of 75 flowers have been blended in making this perfume. This was specially prepared on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

