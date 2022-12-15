Messi Idol Made of Kheer, Argentina ‘Sandesh’: Sweet Shop Showcases World Cup Football Mania in Bengal

West Bengal is showing its legendary love of football ahead of the World Cup final by tying it with its other love – that of sweets. A popular sweet shop in Howrah has gone all out in support of Argentina, and its skipper Lionel Messi.

The shop, Ma Gandheswari Sweets, has a miniature Argentina tent in its shop, a three-foot statue of Messi weighing 15 kg and made of milk and kheer as well as rasgulla and the state’s traditional sweet sandesh in the colours of the Argentinian flag. Owner of the shop, Kesto Halder said the idol was for all the Messi fans as Argentina was a team most favoured by football fans in Howrah.

Besides East Bengal and Mohun Bagan of club football fame, Brazil and Argentina are two international teams that have a massive fan base across the state. Hence, it is obvious that many are supporting Argentina against France in the final that will take place on December 18.

Halder said he always created something unique during the big football events and this time it was no different. Several local clubs have already expressed their interest in buying this Messi statue, he said. The statue was initially priced at Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 but Halder wants to see how much it goes up since the hype around the final is only increasing.

All hopes are pinned on modern-day football legend Messi, for whom this might be the last chance to win a world cup for his native country.

