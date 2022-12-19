Watch | Argentina's FIFA Victory Turns Violent in Kerala; Cop Attacked, Teen Dies in Another Incident

The football frenzy whipped up by Argentina’s victory over France in the FIFA World Cup turned violent in some parts of Kerala on Sunday night with numerous incidents of clashes being reported from several places in the state. While three youths were hacked by a gang in Kannur, one teenager collapsed during victory celebrations in Kollam.

Some police personnel also bore the brunt of those who were celebrating the win and were assaulted by the crowd.

In Kochi’s Ernakulam, two civil police officers were injured after football fans celebrating on the road attacked them. After Argentina lifted the cup the youths were celebrating the victory on the road while blocking the traffic. Two police personnel, who were on patrol duty, asked them to move away from the road. This infuriated the crowd who attacked them.

Watch: Football Fan Assault Police Officers In Kerala

Police have registered a case in the matter and have arrested two persons in connection with the incident. A search has been launched to arrest the rest of the accused.

In the coastal village in the capital city, another sub-inspector of the Police was assaulted after he tried to pacify some who were in a delirious mood of celebration. A person has now been taken into custody for it.

Meanwhile, one youth collapsed and died in Kollam during victory celebrations.

Akshay, 17, was taking part in the victory celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium soon after the Argentian victory when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed on ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he breathed his last and the cause of the death is expected to be known once the autopsy result comes.

In other parts of the state, especially in Kannur, the Argentian victory celebrations of supporters turned violent. Three people suffered injuries when they were slashed with knives and the condition of one is reported to be serious.

The police have taken six people into custody.

Meanwhile, reports of violence has also been reported from a few other cities and towns in the football-crazy Kerala.

(With IANS Inputs)

