Met Department Forecasts Hotter Than Normal Summer This Year for India

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of severe heat in most parts of the country this year between March and May. The IMD said that areas from west to central and northwest India will have a heat surge between March and May, and the temperatures will go above normal.

Even Delhi and the NCR region will not be spared, and the temperatures above normal have been forecast for the region. However, the heat in Delhi will not be as severe as that of Peninsular India, East, North-East and Northern Plains.

In others words, this year’s forecast says that the entire nation will witness a record-breaking surge in temperatures. The IMD made this claim while presenting the weather outlook for the next three months. However, the IMD has also said that despite the above-normal temperature in March in North West and Central India (Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh), heat waves and loo winds will be less.

The IMD says that hill stations may see more heat this year. Maximum temperatures will remain high over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The maximum temperature is expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.

Any temperature that exceeds normal by 4.5 degrees Celsius is declared a heatwave. The maximum temperature will be above normal in the adjoining areas of West and Central India, North-West India and parts of Northeast India. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain low over most parts of the South Peninsula and East and Northeast India.

You can expect normal rains in the country in March. However, some parts of Northwest, Central India and Northeast may receive less-than-normal rainfall. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said that there will be less rain in the southern peninsula. Explaining that this year, the La Nina effect will be at play. La Nina is a complex weather pattern that comes every few years, and its effects include both a colder winter and a hotter summer.

Mohapatra said that heat waves are more intense during La Nina, adding that they are further fueled by El Nino, a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

At present, La Nina conditions are prevailing in the Mediterranean Pacific. Whenever there is a change in surface temperature in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean, there is a radical change in the Indian climate. Mohapatra said that the IMD is monitoring the changes in the sea surface.

