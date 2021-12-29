MHA Denies FCRA Renewal to Missionaries of Charity After 'Audit Red Flags', SBI Asked to Freeze Account

Three days after the ministry of home affairs rejected its FCRA renewal application, the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) has approached the ministry with a revision application.

The MoC’s FCRA validity ends on December 31. The SBI has been requested to freeze the charity’s account till its FCRA registration is suspended.

A meeting of top government officials has been convened in this regard. A statement by the MHA issued on Monday read the renewal application of Mother Teresa’s charity was rejected after an audit flagged adverse inputs, and that no request to review the decision had been received from MoC.

Sources said some of these adverse inputs were about land purchase, vehicles in the name of individuals instead of NGO. This is a violation of the FCRA rules. Officials, however, said these violations could be set right by MoC.

“These violations are compoundable," said an officer.

The bigger issue could be the criminal case against its Jharkhand wing. In July 2018, Jharkhand Police had registered an FIR against MoC-run Nirmal Hriday shelter of Ranchi. The staff members had been accused of selling babies to childless couples.

Central government sources said the FIR was a part of record and, since, it was a criminal case, it was a red flag against the chairty.

Asked if the allegations of religious conversion had also played a role in the MHA’s decision to reject the FCRA renewal request, officials answered in the negative. “Conversion allegations are not part of our records," an officer said.

An FIR was lodged under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act in Vadodara earlier this month, against MoC. The FIR stated that inmates of a shelter home for girls run by the world famous charity were being forced to convert to Christianity.

The matter, however, has become a political one with the TMC alleging that the decision to suspend the registration on Christmas Day was a “cruel joke on 22,000 patients and employees (who) have been left without food and medicines".

