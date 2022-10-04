MHA Designates 10 Individuals, Including Hizb's Chief Launching Commander, As Terrorists

The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday designated 10 individuals as ‘terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged involvement in “anti-India" activities. The development came when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is touring Jammu and Kashmir, where he earlier said the people of the union territory had received large-scale benefits after the abrogation of Article 370.

Notification exclusively accessed by News18 has the details of all 10 individuals designated as terrorists by the MHA. All 10 individuals notified as ‘terrorists’ were in Pakistan now and were allegedly involved in terrorist activities in J&K. Among them, five are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, two with Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, and one each with Lashkar, JK Islamic Front and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

Imtiyaz Kandoo, aliases Sajad and Fayaz Sopore, presently based in Pakistan is a member of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He is the son of Abdul Khaliq Kandoo, resident of Kraltang in J&K’s Sopore.

Kandoo has been involved in managing finances for terrorists, supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists and narcotics smuggling. He has been coordinating attacks on security forces and civilians, in which many security forces personnel and civilians were killed, and is known to be involved in radicalising and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks.

Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, alias Showkat Mochi, presently based in Pakistan, is operating as chief launching commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Showkat is known to be instrumental in spreading terror violence in J&K and is involved in coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir.

Basit Ahmad Reshi, presently based in Pakistan, is another member of Hizbul Mujahideen and is known to be involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in J&K. Reshi also planned and executed a terror attack on the police guard post at the shrine of Baba Ali Raina at Tajjaur Sharief Peth Astan in Sopore on the August 18, 2015, in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed. Owing to his good network of associates in his native area, he coordinates recruitment and execution of terror attacks. He has been alleged to be involved in managing arms and ammunition and terror financing from across the border and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks.

Habibullah Malik (known aliases Sajid Jutt, Saifullah, Noomi, Numan, Langda, Ali Sajid, Usman Habib and Shani) is the son of Muhammad Rafique, a resident of Changa Manga village in Kasur district of Pakistan and is known to be associated with Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF). Malik is alleged to be involved in radicalising Kashmiri youths and recruiting them into militancy through his network. He is known to be the key handler of terrorists who carried out an attack on Indian soldiers in Bhata Dhurian of Poonch district. He has been involved in drone dropping of arms and communication systems in Jammu region and has created a wide network of hardcore militants. He is known to have masterminded multiple terrorist attacks in the Valley, including fidayeen attack against army at Hyderpora in June 2013 and the killing of SHO Chadoora in Budgamm in December 2013.

Bashir Ahmad Peer, aliases Imtiyaz Alam and Haji, is at present residing at Rawalpindi in Pakistan, and is known to have Pakistan’s computerised national identity card number ‘82203-7942470-9’. He is the launching commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Peer is known to have been responsible for providing logistics to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, especially for infiltration into Kupwara and coordinating with other terrorist groups in the Valley. Peer has been involved in routing funds for terror activities in J-K and in a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for furtherance of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT among others.

Irshad Ahmad alias Idrees is presently residing at Islamabad, Pakistan, and is known to be a launching commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Irshad is also a shoora member of Hizbul Mujahideen and is involved in coordinating training and launching activities of the terrorist organisation.

Rafiq Nai alias Sultan is presently residing in Pakistan and is a launching commander of Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen/Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. Nai is known to be involved in supervision of narcotics and weapons smuggling and infiltration of terrorists into Poonch-Rajouri sector. He is involved in infiltration of trained Pakistani terrorists into Indian territory to revive terrorist activities in J&K.

Zafar Iqbal (aliases Salim, Jamaldeen, Shamsher Nai and Shamsher Khan) is presently residing in Pakistan with computerised national identity card number ‘81202-2422158-7’ and is known to be the operational commander of Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami/Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. Iqbal is said to be involved in supervising narcotics and weapons smuggling, and is involved in infiltration of terrorists into J-K. He is known to be involved in terror funding activities and online recruitment of terrorists by misusing encrypted mobile phone-based messaging applications.

Bilal Ahmad Beigh alias Babar is presently residing at Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and is the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF). Beigh is known to be involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition into J-K and has close contacts with notorious underworld entities. He is known to use these channels to transfer funds from abroad to Kashmir and is involved in financing of militant activities in J-K as well as recruitment of Kashmiri youths.

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman (known aliases Sheikh Sahab, Rehman, Abu Nusrat and Fayaz Ahmed Dar) is presently residing in Pakistan with computerised national identity card number ‘61101-9814381-9’. He is the chief/amir of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman is known to be involved in coordinating the activities of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and other amalgamates at the top level. He is involved in smuggling of Pakistan-made explosives and movement of terrorist cadres from Pakistan to India. He has been involved in conspiracy of grenade attacks on religious places at Mendhar in Poonch.

