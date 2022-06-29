Home » News » India » MHA Directs NIA to Take Over 'Brutal' Murder of Tailor in Udaipur, Probe International Links

MHA Directs NIA to Take Over 'Brutal' Murder of Tailor in Udaipur, Probe International Links

Ghos Mohammad (L) and Riyaz (R), the two accused in the murder case of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)
Ghos Mohammad (L) and Riyaz (R), the two accused in the murder case of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)

The NIA will be investigating organisational and international links, if any, with the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over religious comments

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: June 29, 2022, 13:55 IST

The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe involvement of any organisation and international links.

The spokesperson of the MHA said on their twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

“The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 29, 2022, 13:53 IST