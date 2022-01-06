MHA Gives Nod to Movement of CAPFs to Poll-Bound States, 225 Companies to Reach UP by Jan 20

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given the green signal for the movement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to election-bound states.

According to an official communication issued on Wednesday, a total of 225 companies of different CAPFs will be sent to Uttar Pradesh in a phased manner. Each company has about 120 men, implying 27,000 security-men are going to UP.

These 225 CAPF companies are initial deployment for area domination and more will be deployed in coming days.

“These companies will assist Uttar Pradesh government for area domination and confidence-building measures to ensure peaceful conduct of assembly elections in the state," an official told News18.

CRPF and BSF will send around 60-70 companies and other forces will contribute other 75-80 companies for elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase by January 10, companies will complete their induction and by January 20, companies sent by CAPFs will complete their induction in the state.

Almost half a dozen Anti Riots Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies will be deployed in these two phases.

“All CAPFs have to maintain Covid-19 protocol while travelling. Accommodation and other necessary steps will be taken to safely deploy the troops. The deployment of the companies will be as per the requirement of local police," a senior official said.

The Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with the Health Secretary, Home Secretary and DG, ICMR, on Thursday who briefed EC about the ongoing Covid-19 situation in five poll-bound states and the law and order situation.

Post presentation from health ministry, EC decided to take a few steps to ensure rallies do not become mass spreaders.

EC will soon ask political parties to hold virtual rallies, sources claimed. Likely, EC will soon put a cap on the number of people who can attend a rally and a cap on number of roadshows which a political party can organise.

