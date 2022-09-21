MHPL Project Head Saves Youngster From Drowning in Telangana Pond, Assures Him a Job

The timely response of a project head of DBL Mangloor Highways Private Limited (MHPL) saved the life of a young man who attempted to commit suicide in a pond due to family problems. The kind-hearted contractor and the courageous Samaritan also assured a job in his company to the man who has been suffering from severe distress.

30-year-old Bhanuprasad, a native of Patancheru town which was located on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana, was upset with the happenings in his family recently.

Unable to bear the distress he has been facing, Bhanuprasad decides to take up the extreme step of committing suicide. He took his two-wheeler and drove it towards Jogipet town and reached the Annasagar pond. He removed his shoes and jumped into the pond.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rajender Singh Bhati who has been working as a project head of MHPL noticed Bhanuprasad drowning in the pond when he is going to Sangareddy from Naryankhed in a four-wheeler.

With the help of two youngsters, he saved Bhanuprasad and brought him out of the pond. Rajender Singh Bhati counselled the young man on the importance of life and motivated him to face day-to-day problems with courage. Rajender Singh made a phone call to Bhanuprasad’s family members and made him talk with them. The contractor assured him a job in his company and gave Rs 500 to him to meet his expenses.

After a call made by the family members of Bhanuprasad to Dial 100, the police reached Annasagar pond and took him to the Police Station.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here