Microsoft Mistakenly Pushes Windows 11 Update To Incompatible PCs: Should You Install?

Windows 11 version is not compatible with millions of PCs with respect to the new security standards.

IANS

February 27, 2023

Redmond

Millions of PCs are not eligible for the Windows 11 update
Millions of PCs are not eligible for the Windows 11 update

Microsoft has accidentally offered an “inaccurate" Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported PCs.

“Some hardware ineligible Windows 10 and Windows 11, version 21H2 devices were offered an inaccurate upgrade to Windows 11," the tech giant said in a support note.

“These ineligible devices did not meet the minimum requirements to run Window 11. Devices that experienced this issue were not able to complete the upgrade installation process."

According to the company, this issue was detected on February 23 and was resolved on the same day.

“This issue is resolved. It might take 24 to 48 hours to propagate to all affected devices. Affected users do not need to take any steps," it added.

The affected platforms were Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 20H2.

In June last year, the tech giant had a similar issue when it offered the Windows 11 upgrade to PCs that were not officially supported.

However, Microsoft had said: “It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 27, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 09:00 IST
