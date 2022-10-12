MiG 29K Fighter Jet Crashes Off Goa Coast, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered

A MiG 29K fighter aircraft that was on a routine sortie crashed over sea off the Goa coast. The incident reportedly occurred after the MiG 29K jet ran into a mid-air technical malfunctioning while returning to its base. According to the Indian Navy, the pilot on board the MiG 29K ejected safely and was rescued in a swift search and rescue operation.

The pilot’s condition is reportedly stable right now and the Board of Inquiry or BoI has been ordered an investigation into figuring out what the cause of the incident was.

In 2020, Commander Nishant Singh, a fighter pilot died in a MiG-29K crash off Goa coast. He was laid to rest with full military honours and his wife Nayaab Randhawa received the tricolour and her husband’s uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron.

