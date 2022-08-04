A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. Terror outfit United Liberation Front (ULF) took the responsibility for the grenade attack.

“Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz who hail from Bihar. The two injured persons, who are also residents of Bihar, are in stable condition.

According to news agency PTI, terrorists had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist attack and assured that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama. My sincere condolences to the family of Mohd Mumtaz in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," tweeted LG’s Office.

