Militancy in Kashmir Taking Its Last Breath, Says J&K LG Sinha; Seeks Public Support to Establish Peace

Militancy in Kashmir Taking Its Last Breath, Says J&K LG Sinha; Seeks Public Support to Establish Peace

Noting significant development in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, he said such progress was only possible when peace was established

By: Aabid Hussain

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 17:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at one of the events of the campaign. (News18)
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at one of the events of the campaign. (News18)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said militancy was in its last breath and sought the public’s support in establishing peace in the region.

“Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath and its end is very near," he said while addressing the Fourth Phase of Back to Village (B2V4) Programme at Sheikhpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Sinha said the security forces are doing their job and those who are connected with militancy will be eliminated very soon. “Those who are indulging the youth in anti-national activities will not be tolerated and people need to be careful from those elements," he warned. He further said people’s cooperation is necessary for maintaining peace.

Noting significant development in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, he said such progress was only possible when peace was established here. “Peace is the way of development and maintaining peace is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

The LG hailed progress in Kashmir and said that the public’s issues will be solved only when the matter reaches the administration. “The Back to Wall program is an initiative where the administration is going to the people and solving their problems," he said.

The Back to Village program in Budgam in which LG Sinha participated was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, ADGP Vijay Kumar, DC Budgam, DDC Chairman Budgam and other senior officers.

The Back to village or B2V programme has been a successful initiative by the government to reach out to people at the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to make administration accessible and reachable to the doorsteps of people for availing facilities and providing services. The previous three phases of B2V received a good response from the people and many developmental projects were launched at the village levels.

The fourth phase of the programme began some days back across Jammu and Kashmir.

first published: October 30, 2022, 16:56 IST
last updated: October 30, 2022, 17:01 IST

