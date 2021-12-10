Militants Attack Police Party at J&K's Bandipora; Two Cops Killed

Two cops were killed in a sudden evening attack by militant at Gulshan Chowk of Bandipora township, police said.

Both the cops were fired at when they were on duty. They were moved to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the two cops were fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. “In this terror incident, two police personnel namely Mohammad Sultan and Comstable Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Police said in a tweet.

Bandipore has been relatively peaceful over the last year barring the killing of a civilian few weeks back. Following this, police had claimed they arrested a module comprising of five to six overground workers of militants. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack.

The last major attack that took place was in Bandipore township was in July 2020 when a BJP leader Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed.

