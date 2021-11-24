Home » News » India » Militants Hurl Grenade at CRPF Camp in J&K's Bandipora

Militants Hurl Grenade at CRPF Camp in J&K's Bandipora

The grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage. (Representative image/Reuters)
However, no damage was done as the grenade missed the intended target, they said.

PTI
Srinagar // Updated: November 24, 2021, 22:23 IST

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. However, no damage was done as the grenade missed the intended target, they said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora, the officials said. The grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage, they said.

first published: November 24, 2021, 22:23 IST