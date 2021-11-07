Home » News » India » Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces Party in J-K's Kulgam

Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces Party in J-K's Kulgam

Indian army soldiers patrol in a vehicle near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and security forces. (AFP)
Indian army soldiers patrol in a vehicle near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and security forces. (AFP)

PTI
Updated: November 07, 2021, 21:28 IST

Militants hurled a grenade towards a security forces party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident. "

At 6:25 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon 18 Bn CRPF party at Nehama chowk in district Kulgam which exploded on the roadside," a police official said.

Details awaited.

first published: November 07, 2021, 21:28 IST