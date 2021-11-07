Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces Party in J-K's Kulgam

PTI
Updated: November 07, 2021, 21:28 IST
Militants hurled a grenade towards a security forces party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident. "
At 6:25 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon 18 Bn CRPF party at Nehama chowk in district Kulgam which exploded on the roadside," a police official said.
Details awaited.
.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.
first published: November 07, 2021, 21:28 IST