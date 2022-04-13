Kulgam Resident Shot Dead By Militants – Sixth Targeted Attack in 11 Days

Suspected militants fired at and killed a local resident in Kakran village of Kulgam on Wednesday evening – the sixth such attack in the last 11 days.

A top police official said the local resident, identified as Satesh Kumar Singh, was a Rajput and driver by profession. He was shot at by suspected militants, who fled the scene before police and security forces could lay a cordon, he said. Singh was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and then referred to a Srinagar hospital, where he succumbed.

Kashmir Police tweeted that terrorists involved in this “gruesome terror crime" will be neutralised soon. A search to track the militants is in progress.

This is the sixth targeted attack since April 2 when two non-local labourers were wounded in Pulwama. The next day, April 3, a similar militant attack injured two non-locals again in Pulwama. The same day, two CRPF personnel were attacked in Srinagar, following which one of them succumbed. A pharmacy owner was also shot at in Shopian the same day.

On April 7, again a non-local labourer, Sonu Sharma, was attacked in the thigh in Yadur village of Pulwama.

Meanwhile, a release from a little-known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF), claimed the responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to condemn the attack and extended condolences to the deceased’s family. “I strongly condemn the terror attack on civilian Satesh Kumar Singh in Kulgam. Terrorists involved in this despicable act will be brought to justice soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he wrote.

