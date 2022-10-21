Home » News » India » Arunachal Pradesh: Army Chopper Crashes, Search Ops On; Official Says 'Site Not Connected by Road'

Arunachal Pradesh: Army Chopper Crashes, Search Ops On; Official Says 'Site Not Connected by Road'

According to army sources, the accident site not connected by road, and a rescue team has been sent to the location

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 12:36 IST

Arunachal Pradesh, India

Video sources by locals showed smoke coming from the suspected crash site (News18 Photo)
A military chopper reportedly crashed near Singing village in Arunachal Pradesh, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today.  Sources say, Indian Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed at 1043 Hrs.

According to army sources, the accident site not connected by road, and a rescue team has been sent to the location.

Further details are awaited.

first published: October 21, 2022, 12:10 IST
