Mine It: UP Government to Promote Use of Artificial Sand for Construction Over Next 100 Days

To balance the demand-supply chain, the Uttar Pradesh government will encourage the use of artificial sand in the state in the next 100 days. The state is considering a policy to promote the use of alternative resources for sand and morang for construction works.

The Geology and Mining Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided that necessary mandates will be issued to encourage the use of M-sand (artificial sand produced from crushing of stones) as an alternative to sand and morang to meet the demand and stop illegal mining of sand.

Presenting the action plan for the next 100 days, two and five years, the Department of Geology and Mining said their priority is to make available minerals at affordable rates while promoting legal mining.

Along with this, imposing control over illegal mining and transportation is also an important aim.

POLICY MATTERS

Prior to 2017, the number of mining leases for sand and morang was almost negligible. In line with a court order, a transparent lease allotment policy was formulated.

In the past five years, Mining Policy-2017 and rules were formulated to sanction mining cards through e-tendering and e-auction. From 2017 to 2022, the number of leases executed for sand and morang has reached 579.

With better use of technology, for the first time in the country, a joint programme ‘UP Mine Mitra’ was developed for minerals, in which the entire process from District Survey Report (DSR) to Mining Lease Deed is included.

Similarly, Integrated Mining Surveillance System has been implemented to keep a check on illegal mining.

HERE’S THE PLAN

In the next 100 days, the department is keen to reduce the risk in the mining business, reduce the period of mining lease from five years to two years, and provide time to deposit full installment by the end of the month in place of online advance monthly installment in sand and morang mining leases.

In the next two years, the department will link the ‘Parivesh’ portal of the Environment Department with the ‘Mine Mitra’ portal of the Department of Minerals, which will be further integrated with ‘Darpan’.

In the same period, new mining areas will be included in the district survey report by conducting mineral mapping of major rivers of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal.

The department aims to complete mapping the remaining districts of the state and double the number of mining areas for minor minerals in the next five years.

