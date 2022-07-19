In Nuh to Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Haryana Police Officer Run Over by Truck

In a horrific incident, a police officer was run over by a truck in the Nuh district of Haryana while he was trying to stop illegal mining.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh, who was deployed in Tauru, died on the spot. He was due to retire in three months.

As per the information, Singh had reached the spot after he got information about illegal mining being carried out.

The police officer then asked the truck driver for his license and papers and signalled the driver to stop. The stone-laden truck driver panicked, sped up the truck and ran him over.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Haryana minister Moolchand Sharma said that it was a tragic incident and added that the official had gone to take the stock of the illegal mining going on in the area.

Sharma added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators behind the crime. Top police officials, including the Inspector General of Nuh, have arrived at the spot.

Meanwhile, the Haryana condoled the death of the officer and ensured justice to the victim.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.