Minor Explosion at Punjab Police's Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali; Forensic Teams Begin Probe

A minor explosion was reported at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday at around 7:45 pm. No injury has been reported so far. The area of the incident has been cordoned off and forensic teams have been called in to probe the matter.

Senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot.

As per the statement issued by Mohali Police, a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called."

“It’s a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media.

The former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed shock over the incident and urged CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest. “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabGovtIndia to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab."

