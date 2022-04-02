Minor Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Parikrama Restaurant, No One Injured

A minor fire broke out at Parikrama restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Saturday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about fire at the restaurant was received around 5.33 pm. It was found that the fire had broken out in a chimney, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in half-an-hour, he said.

“It was a minor fire in the chimney placed inside the kitchen. Our staffs were there when it broke out, but immediately the fire tender teams reached the spot and situation was brought under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and things are under control now," said a hotel staff. Officials said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. The last reported incident of fire the restaurant witnessed was on May 3, 2017. The fire had broken out in the kitchen of the restaurant and nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. No loss of life was reported even in that incident.

Advertisement

There was another incident of fire in the same building that houses Parikrama the very next week. It had started on the 11th floor of the building and was brought under control with the help of 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Parikrama, in the heart of Delhi, is the city’s first revolving rooftop restaurant offering a panoramic view from the 26th floor where it is located. The restaurant serves an array of cuisines, including Indian and Chinese.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.