Minor Girl Found Unconscious with Hands & Legs Tied in Assam; 2 Arrested for Alleged Gang-rape

The 14-year-old was found unconscious near a tea garden with her hands and legs tied with rope

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST

Two people were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl who was found unconscious in Assam’s Dibrugarh, the police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old was found unconscious near a tea garden with her hands and legs tied with rope. The girl had been missing since February 3, the police said, as per ANI.

The two accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali.

“Two people were arrested in Dibrugarh for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali. The minor girl was found unconscious near the Athabari tea garden," Dibrugarh SP Shwetank said.

The SP also said that the accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

“Her hands and legs were tied with a rope, and it is suspected that she was gang-raped. She had been missing since February 3. The accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO Act, 2012."

(With ANI inputs)

first published: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST
