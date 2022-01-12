Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted for Seven Months in TN; Aunt, 77-yr-old Man Among Nine Held

The Gingee All Women Police Station on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including a 77-year-old man, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

An 11th-class student from Ichchankuppam village next to Gingee in Villupuram district was brought up with the support of her aunt Kuppu after her parents’ death. The girl had been staying at a hostel in Chennai till class 10 and shifted to her aunt’s house for the past year.

In the meantime, the girl suddenly fell ill and her aunt took the girl to the hospital. The doctors who examined the girl said that she was four months pregnant. Accordingly, the girl’s aunt lodged a complaint at the Gingee All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Mohan (32), the girl’s cousin, Mannankatty alias Venkatesan (77), Ilayaraja (28), Venkatesan (25), Prabhu (37), Babu (22), Sathyaraj (28) and Ezhumalai (32) under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) for allegedly abetting the crime.

According to the police, “the girl in her complaint alleged that she was subjected to sexual assault for almost seven months. The crime came to light when the minor girl was taken to a government hospital by her aunt following illness and the girl was found to be four months pregnant," they said.

Taking a twist, the preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the minor girl’s 50-year-old aunt had abetted the crime and staged a drama by lodging a police complaint. Following this, she was arrested by Gingee AWPS. Subsequently, all the nine accused were produced before the local court in Villupuram and remanded in custody. The minor girl who was found to be four months pregnant has been admitted to an observation home in Villupuram district.

(Childline toll-free helpline for children in distress - 1098)

