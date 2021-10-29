Minor Hit By Stray Bullet Near Firing Range, Bengal Villagers Say Not the First Time

In a horrific incident, a 15-year old female student was hit by a bullet on her shoulders in the Salua Tangasel area of West Midnapore close to where a firing training camp of Eastern Frontier Rifles jawans was being held.
As per sources, the village is nearly 2 km away from the training camp where the minor was hit. The villagers alleged that this is not the first time that a villager has sustained a bullet injury and that their appeals to shift the camp had not been heard by authorities.
The victim was rescued by police and taken to Kharagpur Sub-divisional hospital from where she was referred to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the training camp officials have reportedly assured a probe.
