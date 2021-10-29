Minor Hit By Stray Bullet Near Firing Range, Bengal Villagers Say Not the First Time

In a horrific incident, a 15-year old female student was hit by a bullet on her shoulders in the Salua Tangasel area of West Midnapore close to where a firing training camp of Eastern Frontier Rifles jawans was being held.

As per sources, the village is nearly 2 km away from the training camp where the minor was hit. The villagers alleged that this is not the first time that a villager has sustained a bullet injury and that their appeals to shift the camp had not been heard by authorities.

Talking to the media, the father of the victim said that his daughter, a student of class 8 had gone to take water from the pump around one in the afternoon when the bullet hit her. He added that such incidences had occurred earlier as well whereby many animals were also hit by bullets.

The victim was rescued by police and taken to Kharagpur Sub-divisional hospital from where she was referred to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the training camp officials have reportedly assured a probe.

