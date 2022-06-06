Home » News » India » Minor Rape Survivor Kills 2-month-old Baby in Indore After 'Marriage Pressure, Poverty Woes'

Minor Rape Survivor Kills 2-month-old Baby in Indore After 'Marriage Pressure, Poverty Woes'

Police said the incident came to light after the baby's post-mortem (Representational Image: Suman Bhaumik/Shutterstock)
A case has been filed, and the accused, who is a rape survivor, has been arrested, according to reports

News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: June 06, 2022, 12:38 IST

A minor who was a rape survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore killed her two-month-old baby after she was unable to care for the child due to poverty, police officials said.

The girl has confessed to her crime, Rajesh Vyas, Additional DCP, Indore told NDTV.

“A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime," he was quoted in the report as saying.

The officer stated that the incident came to light after the infant’s post-mortem revealed the murder. “The post-mortem of the dead child has been done. It revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the girl has been arrested," Vyas said, according to the report.

first published: June 06, 2022, 12:38 IST