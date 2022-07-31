Minorities’ Contribution towards GDP, GST, Income Tax Should Be Made Public, Demands VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) meet on Sunday deliberated on ‘Kutumbh Prabodhan’ (family awakening), increased terrorists’ activities and attacks on Hindus and demanded that the Centre should release revenue statements based on religion, and expenditure done on minorities.

The ‘Prantiya Marg Darshak Mandal Baithak’ meet held at Udaseen Ashram in Delhi on Sunday protested Delhi government giving salaries to Maulanas (Muslim scholars). The saints from VHP said they believe it was during Covid-19 that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government started financially helping Maulanas. Now, the VHP is demanding that the Delhi government or Centre release data showing minorities’ contribution towards GDP, share in Income Tax and GST.

“If the Bihar government can call an all-party meeting to have consensus on caste census, why can’t Delhi or Centre come out with how much contribution which minority is making to country’s GDP or central taxes. Also, they should come out with an expenditure done on these minorities – for instance, the Delhi government kept a corpus for Hajj House," said Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati.

A delegation of saints will meet Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal soon to register their protests against salary to Maulanas. Kapil Sharma, president, VHP Delhi alleged that the state administration is promoting Madarsas.

Prove Nupur Sharma Wrong

Jitendranand Saraswati while calling former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma “Delhi’s daughter" asked the Islamic scholars to show their Quran and Hadith to prove what Sharma said was incorrect.

“What wrong did daughter of Delhi, Nupur Sharma, say? Was it factually wrong? If these Islamic scholars can prove her wrong, I, on behalf, of Sant Samiti is ready to publicly apologise to the community," said Saraswati.

Is Banning PFI the Solution?

The saints believed that there was no use in banning Islamic radical organization Popular Front of India (PFI). A resolution was passed on Saturday at an inter-faith dialogue where National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was present. “PFI is a Raksha species that grows like Raktbeej and if you ban the PFI tomorrow they will open up some other organisation just like they did with SIMI. The government needs to come out with a long-term permanent cure for such anti-national agencies," said Saraswati when asked about inter-faith’s resolution.

Rajasthan’s Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

“Those who killed Kanhaiya Lal had a scooter that has got a number resembling 9/11 attack and this was booked in 2009," said Saraswati. Delhi has been at the Centre of struggle for the past 800 years as Mughals invaded and massacred Hindus. Terrorists think if they need to put fear in Hindus, it is here that they attack the Capital, Saraswati pointed out. The saints believe the communal riots in Delhi were not riots but a planned ‘Narsanhar of Hindus’.

The Warning

‘Har kriya ki pratikriya zaroor hogi’ (Every action will invoke reaction) and then we won’t be responsible for what happens next, warned the saints. On the killing of RSS youth leader in Karnataka, Saraswati said Gujarat too saw reaction of Godhra. “We want peace, but they would be solely responsible for every reaction of their action," said Kapil Khanna, Delhi VHP president.

