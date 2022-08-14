In a shocking incident, a man reportedly slit his wife’s throat on the premises of a local court in Karnataka where the couple had gone for a counselling session over their troubled marriage.

The couple, identified as Shivakumar and Chaitra, had filed for divorce and were attending a counselling session at the Holenarasipura town court in Karnataka’s Hassan district, reports said. Minutes after agreeing to work on their differences, Shivakumar accosted his wife as she went to use the restroom and slit her throat.

As the accused tried to attack their child who was with her, bystanders intervened and rescued him. Shivakumar tried to flee the premises but was restrained by the crowd and handed over to the police.

Advertisement

Chaitra, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to Holenarasipura hospital and then shifted to Hassan District Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Shivakumar has been charged with murder and police are investigating how he managed to sneak a weapon into the court premises. “The incident happened on the court premises. We have him in our custody. We have seized the weapon he used to commit the crime. We will investigate what transpired after the counselling session, and how he managed to get the weapon inside the court. Was this a premeditated murder, we will have the details during the course of the investigation," NDTV quoted Hariram Shankar, a senior cop in Hassan, as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here