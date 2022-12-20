Misconception That Judiciary Started Using Technology After Lockdown: SC Judge on Transparency in Courts

Constitutional matters being heard in the Supreme Court should be live-streamed so that people could see how difficult the lives of judges and lawyers are and why the matters take so long, Justice AS Oka has recently made the remark on the allegations of courts being opaque.

“I am a strong advocate of live streaming. It will bring about transparency," said Justice Oka.

He further said public should know how the courts function. Though live streaming cannot be done for all cases but the proceedings in constitutional issues are being live-streamed by the top court.

While speaking at an event organised by the Bombay Bar Association, The Advocates Association of Western India and The Bombay Incorporated Law Society on “The Role of Technology in Courts", Justice Oka further enumerated how he had stressed on the use of technology during the lockdown at the Karnataka High Court where he had served as the Chief Justice.

Advertisement

“It is a misconception that the judiciary started using technology only after the nation-wide lockdown was implemented in March 2020. The lockdown was only a trigger, we had been using technology much prior to that….", he added.

Justice Oka also stressed that the use of technology is the only way forward and digitisation of all files before the trial courts and district courts would be the next step.

He also elaborated on the need for compulsory e-filing of cases and paperless courts. “We keep calling for record from the trial courts. After files are digitised, we will get digital files."

Read all the Latest India News here