'Misfortune of Our Country That Many Good Things...': PM Modi Amid Violent Stir Against Agnipath Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it is the “misfortune of our country" that many things “done with good purpose get caught in the colour of politics".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement comes amid violent protests across the country over Centre’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

Without mentioning the stir, PM Modi, during his speech after the inauguration if the Pragati Maidan main tunnel, said that “it is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good purpose, get caught in the color of politics".

PM Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday.

Elaborating on the steps taken by his government to solve problems of Delhi-NCR, PM Modi said that in the last eight years, the metro service has increased from 193 km to 400 km.

“Not much ‘Pragati’ of Pragati Maidan which was formed decades ago to showcase Indian tradition…It was left off…There was a development plan on paper. (Then govt) made announcements in fashion to make it to newspaper headlines & then got busy," PM Modi said at the launch of the ITPO tunnel.

He then went on to say that last year he also had the opportunity to inaugurate the Defense Complex, adding that “it is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good purpose, get caught in the color of politics".

