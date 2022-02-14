'Mishap Proved That Work Was Fraudulent': Gurugram Police Lodge New FIR in Building Collapse Case That Killed 2

The Gurugram Police have lodged a new FIR days after a high-rise residential building in the city collapsed partially and killed two people. The police have booked all managing directors of the realty firm Chintel India and its group and associate companies, besides several others, an official said.

“The mishap proved that the work of the structural engineer, proof consultant and the contractor was not creditworthy and rather fraudulent. As per various rules and building bylaws, the licensee structure engineer and contractor are solely responsible for this unfortunate incident. There has been a violation of various provisions, Bath’s complaint to the police, recommending the registration of a second FIR, read. The FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station under IPC sections for cheating (420 & 417), forgery (465), forgery for cheating (467), using forged document (471) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) besides section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 from various building bylaws violation.

The incident involving the sequential collapse of flat roofs from the sixth to ground floor in the 18-storied tower-D of the Chintel Paradiso Housing Complex in sector 109 of Gurugram on Thursday had led to the killing of two women living in two lower floor flats died and critical injuries to a man. The accused who were named in the FIR included firm’s MD Ashok Solomon besides Ajay Sahni, Kunwar Khaliqe Ahmad, Arvind Kumar Gupta and Asish Jaiswal, all heading various group and associate companies of the firm, the official said.

The second FIR was lodged on the complaint of Gurugram district’s Town and Country Planner R S Bath, who made his recommendation to rope in more people as accused in the case following a preliminary enquiry conducted by him.

The firms, whose MDs were booked included Chintels India ltd, Chintel Export Pvt Ltd, Intels India Pvt Ltd, Rajkiran Pvt Ltd and Bhayana Builders, besides various architects, structural engineers and contractors involved in designing and building the high-rise, the official added.

On Friday, realty firm Chintels India had said that they are cooperating with the local authorities on the “unfortunate" incident and would conduct a structural audit of the entire project.

Prashant Solomon had earlier said in a tweet that they had come to know that the incident occurred due to an ongoing renovation work carried out by a resident in the building through a contractor.

“We had conducted a structural audit last year when complaints first came. We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support," he said.

Gurugram-based Chintels India has developed many housing and commercial projects on Dwarka Expressway area in Gurugram. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said, “FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law".

The builder and construction contractor have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

(With PTI inputs)

