5,000 Take Darshan as Amarnath Yatra Resumes; ‘Missing’ Pilgrims May Not be Found Alive, Say Officials

Notwithstanding the massive rescue operations by the Army and anti-disaster response agencies over the past three days, there are bleak chances of survival of missing Amarnath pilgrims caught in Friday’s flash floods, officials said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the authorities released the yatra from the Pahalgam route and allowed it to proceed from Nunwan (first base camp) and Panchtarni (last base camp before the holy cave).

An estimated 5,000 pilgrims took the darshan on Monday, taking the number of pilgrims who reached the cave to 1.20 lakh.

40-45 PILGRIMS MAY BE BURIED

Officials monitoring the rescue operations over the past 72 hours estimated that 40 to 45 pilgrims may likely be buried under the mounds and are unlikely to be found alive.

“The surface where the bodies are supposedly buried has turned into a rock. Even if we drill and cut portions of the suspected area, it will take a lot of time. People stuck under it may not come out alive," officials said.

They said the rescue teams aren’t sure of how wide, deep and long they are required to dig.

The rescuers, they said, are concentrating on areas where witnesses had seen the pilgrims being carried by the gushing water, when the cloudburst hit two dozen tents and three langers on Friday evening.

NO BODY FOUND IN 2 DAYS

The massive gush of water flung the tents and occupants with tremendous force, swallowing everything in front of the course of the high altitude stream. While most of the bodies were found around the spots where the tents were put up, at least one body was fished out from the river downstream.

In the past two days, no body has been found, even as officials released the list of the dead.

Rescuers on ground, officials say, are relying on sniffer dogs to point out the spots where they can dig.

They are equipped with portable thermal imagers to trace signs of life, if any, under the debris.

Officials say even the Radio Frequency Identification Tag (RFID) provided to yatris who have gone missing aren’t helping because the victims may have been buried. The other impediment is the weather which keeps fluctuating every 10 minutes at the altitude of 12,000-13,000 feet.

112 IAF MISSIONS, 7 BODIES, 123 HURT

While the yatra resumed on Monday, it wasn’t allowed from the shorter, but steeper Baltal route apparently because the track is under repair at multiple points.

A senior government officer said allowing the yatra from Pahalgam does not mean they have stopped looking for the missing. “We have dug an alternative route that bypasses the stretch where searches are taking place. We haven’t called off the searches yet," he clarified.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said they need to look for the missing at only one place now and operations would likely come to an end soon.

Pankaj Mittal, Air Commodore for the Srinagar station, told the media that the Indian Air Force will complete the rescue operations within two to three days. He said the air force carried out 112 missions during the rescue operations and carried seven bodies and 123 injured from cave and en route.

The army has pressed heavy machinery in service, including a mini earth mover, to restore the track to holy cave from the Baltal side. Dozens of men were seen pulling the machine, so that the damaged tracks can be fixed and route thrown open.

But with the yatra resuming, hundreds of stranded yatris moved from Nunwan and Panchtarni uphill to ease the rush at various base camps and accommodation the government has set up for them.

The yatra was flagged off June 30 when two batches were released from Baltal and Nunwan base camps.

