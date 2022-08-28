Mission 'Dog Evacuation' at Noida Twin Towers After 5,000+ Residents Moved

Countdown begins for the demolition of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar that is scheduled to be done at 2:30 pm today.

While authorities have already evacuated around 5,000 resident of the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers, authorities also have another mission – evacuation of dogs.

According to ANI, several NGOs are currently working to help rescue dogs, hours before the Twin Towers are set to go down. An NGO member speaking to ANI said, “We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we’re working on getting out each & every one of them."

According to PTI, an NGO has also requested authorities to conduct a dummy explosion or a false firing just before the twin towers are razed in order to save the birds in the area.

In photos, dogs were seen being lifted out and carried on the streets of Sector 93. Authorities have also urged residents to make sure their pets are all evacuated from the buildings.

The demolition is expected to be a big spectacle. The nearly 100-metre-tall structures are to be razed to the ground in less than 15 seconds by what is called a waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures after an order by the Supreme Court that found the construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

