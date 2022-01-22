Mission Karmayogi: Centre Sets Up Firm to Manage Online Portal for Training of Civil Servants

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) has set up a new not-for-profit autonomous company called ‘Karmayogi Bharat’ to own and operate the digital assets and platform for online training of civil servants — under the Narendra Modi-led government’s ambitious ‘Mission Karmayogi’.

Approved in 2020, Mission Karmayogi is a capacity-building programme seeking to train and prepare Indian civil servants for the future in accordance with their core expertise. It will cover 46 lakh central employees and Rs 510.86 crore will be spent over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 towards the programme.

In an office memorandum (OM) issued on Friday, the central government has approved setting up Karmayogi Bharat under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, as a 100 per cent government-owned company under National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) or Mission Karmayogi, a copy of which was accessed by News18.

An earlier OM issued on June 23, 2021, stated that this company will be set up underlining some key businesses which the company will be expected to carry out. However, the latest OM, is about the government’s approval on setting up the company.

It states that the authorised share capital of Karmayogi Bharat will be Rs 40 crore, which will be divided into four-crore equity shares. It states that Dr Kartik Hegdekatti, deputy secretary (training) in DoPT will hold 3.96 crore shares or 99 per cent shares of the company and Sunish, deputy secretary in the ministry of home affairs, will hold four lakh or one per cent shares.

As per the OM, secretary, DoPT, will be the government director of the company, while Govind Iyer, a consultant with Egon Zehnder — a private global management consulting firm — will be the non-executive director. Both will be the initial directors of the company.

It added that the number of directors in the board of the company will not be less than two or more than 11. It will function under the administrative control of DoPT. The company will be responsible for designing, implementing, enhancing and managing the digital learning platform of iGOT-Karmayogi.

Last year, a three-member task force was established to draw a roadmap for guidance and operationalisation of this company within six months, including its organisational structure, various policy frameworks, technology adoption and development of an online content marketplace. Aside from the company, the institutional framework of Mission Karmayogi also includes Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources (HR) Council, the Capacity Building Commission and a Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

What will the company do?

The company will be responsible for designing, implementing and managing the iGoT-Karmayogi platform infrastructure and its content. It will either curate or buy, source internally content for the platform and ensure its validation by relevant parties. It will also manage governance of telemetry data.

Additionally, the company will ensure compliance with guidelines and regulations issued by the government or the Capacity Building Commission and carry out periodic quality checks for improvement. It will also be responsible for owning IPR of all assets created by the government, set up a robust grievance management mechanism and will provide to the DoPT relevant information to arm it to respond to parliamentary and C&AG oversight.

It will also engage civil servants for online learning, networking, and discussions with relevant expert and professionals and enable ministries, departments, and states to onboard functional and domain-based knowledge resources.

