Mission Paani LIVE Updates: India to Take 'Sanitation for All' Pledge on World Toilet Day

The World Toilet Organization was founded on 19 November, 2001 and the inaugural World Toilet Summit was held on the same day, the first global summit of its kind. The United Nations, recognising the need for an international day to draw global attention to the sanitation crisis, established World Toilet Day on 19 November. The event has continued to garner support over the years, with NGOs, the private sector, civil society organisations and the international community joining in to mark the global day. Having access to clean water and sanitation means being able to avoid exposure to a wide range of diseases. Every year, millions of people die as a result of diseases caused by a lack of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. Aside from pneumonia, diarrhoea is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five. Poor sanitation and contaminated water are responsible for nearly 20% of workplace fatalities. Every year, lost productivity costs approximately $260 billion, according to the United Nations Foundation.
One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani. Written by renowned lyricist Kausar Munir, the ‘Sanitation for All Pledge: Safe Toilets, Safe Water, Safe Nation’ calls for the nation to collectively pledge and undertake efforts, at individual and community levels, in cultural and social arenas, in office and at home, to quantifiably promote inclusion systems and mindsets. This is to be done keeping in mind the concerns of under-resourced genders, castes, classes, and abilities.
On the occasion of World Toilet Day on Friday, the Mission Paani initiative by Network18 and Reckitt is set to take a revolutionary pledge to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sanitation security for all citizens. Taking the first step towards solving the water crisis, Harpic - News18 Mission Paani is an initiative towards saving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.
The pledge keeps with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 3, 6 and 10, to drive awareness that ensures no one is left behind.
