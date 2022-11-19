Mission Swachhta Aur Paani | Must Realise Duty Towards Next Generation: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Water is a valuable resource and the future generations may not get to enjoy this resource if the present generation doesn’t use it responsibly and judiciously, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said at Network18 & Harpic Mission Swachhta Aur Paani telethon.

“We should realise our responsibility towards the future generations. Water is valuable and in the coming times, generations may face scarcity of water. We should adopt innovative techniques to stop wastage of water," he said. “Farmers should be aware to use water in a wise manner as lots of water from tubewells goes to waste."

India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 is expanding its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well and holding a grand 8-hour telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani on November 19, World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani, an initiative by News18 & Harpic, is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It will bring together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.

