Mission Swachhta Aur Paani LIVE: Infrastructure Provided to Us, Citizens Not Keeping Up, Says Actor Parineeti Chopra

The telethon is being cast live on CNN-News18 from 12 pm and will bring together a host of celebrities, change makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India.

The country’s leading media conglomerate expanded its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well. An initiative by News18 and Harpic, the campaign aims to uphold the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets.

Lack of adequate access to water is a key barrier for several homes in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets. Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani has made consistent efforts to draw people’s attention towards this critical issue. The Paani Anthem launched in 2020 showcased children as protagonists to successfully drive the message of Swachhta.

With the support of Government of India, Harpic also launched India’s first-ever ‘Sanitation for All Pledge and Preamble: Clean Water, Sustainable Sanitation’ at the Mission Paani Sanitation Forum in 2021.

Additionally, with the launch of World Toilet Colleges across India, Harpic is working towards improving the socio-economic standard of sanitation workers by putting in a robust ecosystem, equipped with the right machinery and formal training that allows better employment opportunities for the community.

