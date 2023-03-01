'Mitti Mein Mila Denge': Fear Grips Atique Ahmed & Family as Cops Hunt for Son Asad, Prepare Bulldozers

Fear has gripped the family of jailed gangster Atique Ahmed with both him and his incarcerated brother Ashraf claiming before a court that the Uttar Pradesh police want to murder them in a fake encounter. Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in untraceable too but has claimed through a petition in court that police took away her two minor sons.

A massive police hunt is on for Atique’s other son, Asad, who has been captured in CCTV footage leading the shooters who killed Umesh Pal in Prayagraj last week. UP police has named Atique, Ashraf, Shaista and her son Asad as accused in the FIR along with other members of the Atique gang. Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement in the UP Assembly that Atique mafia “ko mitti mein mila denge", a shooter Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter two days ago.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and was shot dead by assailants on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Atique, who is lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, and Ashraf, who is in Bareilly jail, approached a Prayagraj court on Tuesday, saying the UP police wants to obtain their custody from jail in the Umesh Pal murder case and they fear they will be killed in a fake encounter mid-way.

The court did not entertain the petitions as the UP Police said they had no plan yet to seek their custody. Atique and Ashraf have been appearing before court through video-conferencing and do not wish to be taken out of the jail.

On the other hand, Atique’s wife and BSP leader Shaista Parveen is also untraceable while she filed a petition in court saying that her two minor sons Ahzam and Abaan were taken away by police last week and their whereabouts are not known. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

Atique has five sons, two of whom are in jail and the third son Asad is said to be the mastermind of the Umesh Pal killing. He is seen in CCTV footage emerging out of an SUV and firing indiscriminately at Umesh Pal with a pistol.

Bulldozers Ready

The Uttar Pradesh government is also readying bulldozer action on the properties of the accused in the Umesh Pal case, with the Prayagraj administration preparing a list of the properties and planning demolitions. This could be a major step in acting against the empire of Atique Ahmed and his aides. Over the past few years, properties worth Rs 1,200 crore of Atique Ahmed have been seized or demolished by the government.

The properties of four shooters involved in the Umesh Pal killing — Guddu Muslim, Gulam, Saabir and Armaan — have been identified by government. All of them are on the run.

