Mizoram to Continue to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar Refugees, Says CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that his government would continue to make efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar nationals who fled their country following a military coup and took refuge in the north-eastern state. During his interaction with leaders of Myanmar nationals, Zoramthanga gave an assurance that his government will try its best to assist them.

The chief minister said that his government has taken up massive efforts and will continue to do so in the future to help those Myanmar nationals. Zoramthanga said that he had also urged the Centre several times to provide political asylum to the Myanmar nationals. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Zoramthanga had urged them to provide assistance to the people of the neighbouring country. Zoramthanga had earlier said that the Centre assured the Mizoram government that it will take measures to ensure that the state government can continue to provide assistance to the Myanmar nationals.

Though the Centre is very willing on its side, it can’t directly help the Myanmar refugees because India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol," Zoramthanga had told reporters earlier. Thousands of Myanmar nationals are currently taking shelter in different parts of Mizoram.

While many live in relief camps or temporary shelters set up by villagers, others are accommodated by their relatives and some live in rented houses. Most of the Myanmar nationals are from Chin state, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Apart from the government, the NGOs, villagers and individuals provide food and shelter to the Myanmar nationals. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long international boundary with Myanmar. The north-eastern state is already home to thousands of Chin communities of Myanmar, who migrated to the state since the late 1980s fleeing the military junta in the neighbouring country.

