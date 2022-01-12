Mob Attacks Nalanda Police, Rescues Criminal; ASI Sustains Head Injury

A Nalanda police team was attacked in Patna by locals while they were arresting an absconding suspect in the Kankarbagh neighbourhood. Locals attacked the police team in the Changad region of Kankarbagh police station in an attempt to rescue the culprit, Ashok Kumar. The assailants also took the police officers’ guns. The attack injured three police officers, including an ASI stationed at Nalanda’s Nagarnausa police station. The statement was taken down by the Kankarbagh police station.

As per the information, Ashok Kumar, who resides in Ramon Bigha of the Nagarnausa police station area, was recently charged with land fraud. According to the authorities, the Hilsa police station got the information that Ashok Kumar, suspected of being involved in the case, is hiding in the Jakkanpur chowki area of Patna.

Hilsa police officers arrived in Jakkanpur on Wednesday to catch him. A policeman and four soldiers made up the team. When the police arrived in Patna, they discovered that the perpetrator Ram was sheltering in Jakariyapur village, which is part of the Krishna Nagar police station. After that, the Hilsa police squad arrived at Zakariapur village that comes under the Ramkrishna police station. Ashok Kumar was apprehended from his rented house.

As soon as the police squad arrested Ashok Kumar and arrived at the bypass route, dozens of people encircled and pelted them with stones and bricks at the Changar Mor. The mob freed the detained accused Ashok Kumar by assaulting the Scorpio-riding police team. During this incident, a brick was thrown at ASI Ganesh Kumar’s head, causing him a serious head injury.

There was a ruckus at the Patna Police Department as soon as the incident was reported. At the same moment, police officers from Kankarbagh and Ram Krishna Nagar police stations arrived on the scene and began an inquiry. The hunt for individuals responsible for the attack is underway. Simultaneously, a police squad is dispatched to apprehend the accused who was saved by the people.

Source- https://hindi.news18.com/news/bihar/patna-mob-attacked-on-nalanda-police-team-during-raid-at-patna-bramk-3950239.html

