Fight, Mobile Flash Light and the First Blow: CCTV Footage Shows How Noida Bar Brawl Began, Escalated

How did the fight at Lost Lemons restro-bar at Gardens Galleria mall in Noida, in which 30-year-old Brijesh Rai was killed, start?

The CCTV footage from the location shows it all began with a brawl over the bill, which was followed by the flash of a mobile camera and then came the first blow.

It is not clear if the man being beaten up is Rai.

The video clip from the entrance of the resto-bar shows some people having an argument with the staff members.

Amid the chaos, one man is seen recording the fight on the phone, after which a mobile flash light goes off.

The staff members are then seen cornering him, to which he pushes one of them and then comes the first blow on his face.

Both the sides are then seen jumping into the fight.

Rai is survived by his wife Pooja, a school teacher, and two children aged five and three.

In another video that went viral, she was seen telling Rai’s friends, “I was always against friends who get drunk and lose consciousness. The same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this."

LICENCE SUSPENDED

The Noida district administration on Wednesday suspended the licence of the restro-bar. Seven people have been arrested and sent to jail.

Noida Police Commissioner has directed the excise officials for mandatory proper verification of staff working in different malls, bar-pubs and restaurants in the jurisdiction. If during inspection any staff is found without the verification, immediate action is to be taken.

To maintain additional law and order outside the malls and bars in Noida, police deployment has been enabled with handheld sets along with body cameras. The traffic police are also to be roped in to check drink driving cases in the district.

